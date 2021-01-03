AC Milan assess Genoa striker as vice Zlatan

AC Milan could sign Genoa striker Gianluca Scamacca as a back-up to Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January.

The 39-year-old Swede has been in incredible form, scoring 10 goals in just six Serie A matches so far, but injuries have kept him out of the team in recent weeks and he has not played since the Rossoneri defeated Napoli in Week 8.

Corriere della Sera reports that AC Milan have identified Scamacca as the ideal reserve to have in attack but he would cost around €20-25 million and the Diavolo board would prefer to make their biggest purchase on another centre-back than on a second-choice striker.

The 21-year-old arrived at Genoa in October on loan from Sassuolo and he has scored six goals as well as provided an assist in 12 competitive matches throughout 2020/21.

Scamacca is also a regular in the Italy Under-21 squad and he has scored seven goals in 12 youth internationals.