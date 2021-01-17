AC Milan duo Calhanoglu and Theo test positive for coronavirus

AC Milan pair Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rossoneri are due to take on Cagliari in Serie A on Monday evening, but now face the trip to Sardinia without two of their most important players.

“AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative,” read a club statement on Sunday.

“The club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home. All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol.”

Milan sit top of the Serie A table after 17 rounds of fixtures, three points clear of cross-city rivals Inter.