AC Milan make offer for Verona’s Zaccagni

AC Milan are among the many Serie A’s clubs interested in Hellas Verona’s Mattia Zaccagni and have reportedly made an offer to the Mastini.

The 25-year-old has provided four assists and scored four goals this season, including the stunning bicycle kick winner that gave Hellas the win over Spezia. The Rossoneri have made contact with the club in order to open negotiations.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, an offer of €12 million has been made for a permanent deal with the possibility of leaving the player on loan at Hellas until the end of the season.

Though it is thought that Hellas won’t sell any of their key players during the next transfer window, which is a decision taken by the board after a meeting with coach Ivan Juric.

At the same time, Milan are looking for an attacking midfielder given they are still unsure if Hakan Calhanoglu will renew his contract or not.