AC Milan Player Ratings: Influential Calhanoglu not enough

AC Milan were handed their first defeat of the season in Round 16 of the Serie A campaign when defending champions Juventus ran out 3-1 winners. Hakan Calhanoglu, who received the MVP of 2020 award pre-match continued his fine form.

Milan went 1-0 down after Federico Chiesa put his side ahead in the 18th minute before Davide Calabria grabbed an equaliser just before half-time with a great finish into the top corner of the net.

1-1 at half-time but the visitors ruined the Rossoneri and their undefeated start to the campaign by adding goals from Chiesa and Weston McKennie.

Calhanoglu was at the heart of everything good Milan done, popping up in space and spreading the play. He was very unfortunate to be on the losing side.