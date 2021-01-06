AC Milan v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

After seeing city rivals Inter fall to Sampdoria earlier in the day, AC Milan will look to extend their lead atop the Serie A standings when they welcome Juventus to the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Although the Rossoneri enter the match as the lone unbeaten team in the league, they sit just one point up on the Nerazzurri. However Inter’s 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria has opened the door for Stefano Pioli and his side to increase that gap to four should they down the Bianconeri.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic still unavailable Rafael Leao leads the attack with Jens Petter Hauge on the left wing, while Davide Calabria moves to midfield due to the Rossoneri’s many absences in the middle of the park. Meanwhile Paulo Dybala partners Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus track with Gianluca Frabotta in at left-back.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Calabria, Kessie; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Hauge, Leao

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Frabotta; Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo