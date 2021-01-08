AC Milan v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After suffering their first defeat since March in Serie A in midweek, AC Milan aim to bounce back quickly on Saturday against Torino (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessié; Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Hauge; Leao.

Unavailable: Bennacer, Gabbia, Ibrahimovic, Krunic, Rebic, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu.

Torino (3-5-1-1): Sirigu; Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; Singo, Lukic, Rincon, Linetty, Rodriguez; Verdi; Belotti.

Unavailable: Zaza.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan are unbeaten in 23 of their last 25 Serie A meetings against Torino (W12 D11) – however, the two defeats came in the last three matches.

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 24 Serie A home games against Torino (W16 D8), keeping 17 clean sheets in the process – the last Torino win in this exact fixture was back in March 1985: 1-0 thanks to a Walter Schachner goal.

– After the defeat against Juventus, AC Milan could lose two Serie A matches in a row for the first time since November 2019 (v Lazio and Juventus).

– Torino won 3-0 their last Serie A away match and could win two such games in a row for the first time since November 2019.

– AC Milan have conceded at least two goals in each of their last three Serie A home matches and could record four in a row for the first time since 1950.

– Torino have conceded 20 goals in the last 30 minutes of play, at least six more than any other side in Serie A 2020/21.

– AC Milan have conceded seven of their last nine Serie A goals in the second half, five of them in the first 20 minutes after the half-time break.

– Torino’s coach Marco Giampaolo had the lowest points per game ratio on AC Milan’s bench in Serie A since 2000 (1.29 – G7 W3 L4).

– Among the players currently in Serie A, Franck Kessié has played the most games in all competitions (23) this season.

– Torino’s striker Andrea Belotti has scored five Serie A goals at San Siro, only at the Olimpico (six) has he scored more in away matches in the competition.