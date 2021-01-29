Atalanta close in on Kovalenko

Viktor Kovalenko is set to join Atalanta from Ukrainian Premier League side Shakhtar Donetsk as La Dea look to fill the gap left by the recently departed Papu Gomez.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian midfielder will undergo a medical this weekend, all being well, as the Bergamaschi look to seal the deal before the transfer window shuts.

Kovalenko came through the ranks at Shakhtar and has played almost 200 times for his boyhood club, scoring 32 goals – four of which have come in eight games this season – laying on 12 assists in total.

The all-action midfielder who has a keen eye for goal has represented his country 22 times and would provide cover in the final third of the pitch, an area left somewhat short of cover since Gomez departed for Sevilla.

Gian Piero Gasperini understands that extra strength is needed for his side to compete on all fronts, especially with Sam Lammers seemingly near to an exit too.