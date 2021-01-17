Atalanta held by impenetrable Genoa

Davide Ballardini’s Genoa continued their recent improvement on Sunday as they held Atalanta to a goalless draw in Bergamo.

The Grifone were made to cling on in the second half, but it was they who started the brighter of the two teams and they had a handful of chances to go ahead early on, but Pierluigi Gollini was alert to the danger and made a number of saves to keep the Rossoblu out.

As the game wore on, though, Atalanta took charge, but they were left wanting when they got around Genoa’s box and found a stubborn backline in front of Mattia Perin’s goal.

Duvan Zapata was left frustrated before being replaced by Luis Muriel, who himself suffered the same fate as his compatriot had before him.

Hans Hateboer struck the post, Robin Gosens forced a save out of Perin, and Marten de Roon had a shot fly narrowly over the crossbar.

Despite late pressure from Atalanta and Genoa spending all of the second half camped out around their own box, the Grifone escaped with an important point.