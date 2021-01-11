Atalanta ready to set Papu Gomez price

The animosity between Atalanta’s coach Gian Piero Gasperini and former club captain Papu Gomez has reached a new level.

After Saturday’s win over Benevento, Gasperini explained that Gomez has been left out for technical reasons, particularly his inability to adapt to new situations. Gomez replied to Gasperini’s critical words by posting on Instagram a series of clips where he tracked back to help midfielders.

Now, as reported by Corriere della Sera, in the coming days we are set to see a turning point in the affair with a new meeting scheduled between club president Antonio Percassi, Gian Piero Gasperini and Gomez’s agent Giuseppe Riso.

With Gomez almost certainly on his way out, the meeting will establish his selling price.

Atalanta will ask for at least €10 million with a preference of selling the player abroad in order not to reinforce any of their Serie A rivals.