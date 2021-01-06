Atalanta worsen Parma’s woes

Atalanta strolled to a straightforward 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Parma at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Given both sides’ recent form, anything other than a home win would have come as a surprise, but any doubts were removed when Luis Muriel opened the scoring with around a quarter of an hour played, having been found by a fine Josip Ilicic through ball.

The only real shock from there was that La Dea didn’t score more in the first half, with Fabio Liverani’s side somehow making it to the break just one goal behind.

Duvan Zapata replaced his compatriot Muriel at half time in a substitution that usually takes place the other way around, and he wasted no time in doubling Atalanta’s lead, firing low past Luigi Sepe three minutes into the second half.

Robin Gosens added a third and his second in as many matches on the hour mark, before Gian Piero Gasperini took the opportunity to make a number of substitutions as his side comfortably saw the game out from there.