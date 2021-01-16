Cagliari v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

AC Milan travel to Cagliari on Monday night to conclude a momentous weekend of Serie A action (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (4-2-3-1): Cragno; Zappa, Godin, Walukiewicz, Lykogiannis; Marin, Nainggolan; Ounas, Joao Pedro, Sottil; Simeone.

Suspended: Nandez.

Unavailable: Carboni, Faragò, Klavan, Luvumbo, Rog.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Dalot; Tonali, Kessié; Castillejo, Diaz, Hauge; Ibrahimovic.

Suspended: Leao.

Unavailable: Bennacer, Gabbia, Krunic, Rebic, Hernandez, Calhanoglu.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won the most games against Cagliari in Serie A: 42 out of 76 (W8, D26) and 24 of these since 2004/05.

– AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three league matches against Cagliari: against no team currently in the competition are the Rossoneri on a longer such run without conceding a goal.

– Cagliari have won only one of their last 16 home games against AC Milan in Serie A (D6, L9): 2-1 in May 2017 under Massimo Rastelli.

– Cagliari have lost each of their last four Serie A matches; the last time they went on a longer such streak in the competition under a single coach was in January 2013 (six with Ivo Pulga).

– AC Milan have scored in each of their last 18 away league games; only once have they gone on a longer streak on the road in their Serie A history: 19 between March 1992 and April 1993.

– AC Milan could equal their best unbeaten streak on the road in Serie A in the era of three points per win: 16 matches, between September 2003 and April 2004.

– Cagliari have conceded the most Expected Goals (36.5) in Serie A this season, while only Roma (37.3) have a higher xG figure than Milan (36.5).

– João Pedro has found the net in three of his last five Serie A appearances against AC Milan; however, the Cagliari striker has failed to score in his last two matches against the Rossoneri.

– AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in each of his last six league games against Cagliari; only one player has found the net in more matches in a row against a single opponent in Serie A in the era of three points per win: Christian Vieri against Perugia (eight between 1999 and 2003).

– AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu has created the most chances from set plays in the current Serie A campaign (33 in 17 matches); he recorded only 18 in more than double the amount of games (35) in the Serie A last season.