Chelsea striker open to Juventus switch after rejecting Roma and Fiorentina

Olivier Giroud remains open to joining Juventus at the end of his Chelsea contract, having turned down Serie A rivals Roma and Fiorentina already this season.

The striker leads Chelsea’s scoring charts this term with nine goals in 15 appearances, but is out of contract next summer and has thus far not penned an extension.

With only six months remaining on his contract, Tuttosport report that Juventus have made enquiries about bringing the France international to Turin and Giroud has not ruled the switch out.

It comes after the former Arsenal striker turned down approaches from both Roma and Fiorentina in December, and Giroud is thought to be open to remaining at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the campaign.

Chelsea invested heavily to bring Timo Werner in up front, leading to suggestions that Giroud would be sold, but the 34-year-old’s excellent form has seen the Blues keen to retain him in the January transfer window.

Giroud has netted 37 times in 103 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in January 2018 and helped the club to the FA Cup and the Europa League.