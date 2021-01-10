Conte: Inter lacked killer instinct against Roma

Inter coach Antonio Conte bemoaned his side’s failure to put their game against Roma to bed after the Nerazzurri completed an impressive comeback before conceding a late equaliser.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s deflected strike put the hosts in front at half time, but Inter were a side transformed at the start of the second half and struck back through Milan Skriniar and Achraf Hakimi.

“We had the chance to close the match, but were missing a bit of killer instinct,” Conte said at a post-match media conference.

“It’s a shame because we played a great team that is doing fantastic things. Despite going behind, we showed the strength to come back.

“I’m sorry to have conceded a goal on a header in the final minutes. These are head-to-head matches and it would’ve been important for us to win in Rome. ”

Conte’s substitutions were called into question, as he decided to replace Lautaro Martinez, Arturo Vidal and Hakimi once his side went in front, but he insisted it wasn’t the replacements that saw his team get pegged back late on.

“I think the team unconsciously dropped deep, the substitutions were made role by role,” he said.

“A club like Inter with ambitions must have an important squad, so I don’t have to worry about replacing players.

“Having said that there is also a physical and psychological aspect, a lot of players are on their third match in seven days and the same ones have always played.”