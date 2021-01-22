El Shaarawy closing in on Roma return

Roma are closing in on the signing of Stephan El Shaarawy, with the Italian forward set to re-join his former club on a free transfer.

El Shaarawy departed the Stadio Olimpico in 2019 to join Chinese Premier League outfit Shanghai Shenhua but has not played for the club since August, and was subject to a bid from Roma in October that collapsed late in the transfer window.

However, Tuttomercatoweb report that the former AC Milan forward has travelled to Italy from his base in the United Arab Emirates to undergo a medical with Roma on Saturday, after reaching an agreement to terminate his deal with Shanghai Shenhua.

The 28-year-old had agreed terms with Roma earlier in January and is now available to re-join his former club, with coach Paulo Fonseca also keen to bring El Shaarawy back.

Having initially joined on loan from Milan in January 2016, before completing a permanent transfer that summer, El Shaarawy hit 40 goals in 139 appearances for the Giallorossi.