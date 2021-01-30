El Shaarawy completes Roma return

Roma have completed the signing of Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy, who returns to the Stadio Olimpico for a second spell.

The former AC Milan player represented the Giallorossi from January 2016 until 2019 before signing for Chinese Premier League club Shanghai Shenhua, but Roma took to their official website to announce his return on Saturday.

“When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you,” El Shaarawy told ASRoma.com.

“When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart. Now I can’t wait to once again be representing this club and these colours.”

The 28-year-old returns to Roma on a free transfer after terminating his contract at Shanghai, and joins Paulo Fonseca’s squad upon completing a medical on Friday. The medical was delayed by almost a week after El Shaarawy tested positive for coronavirus upon his arrival in Italy last weekend.

El Shaarawy scored 40 goals in 139 appearances in his first spell for Roma and helped the Giallorossi reach the Semi-Finals of the Champions League in 2017.