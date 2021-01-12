Fiorentina close in on AC Milan defender

AC Milan full-back Andrea Conti is on the verge of a move to fellow Serie A club Fiorentina, as the Viola look to seal a loan with an obligation to buy.

The Italian international has struggled for minutes at Milan since arriving from Atalanta in 2017, with two serious knee injuries ruling him out for almost the entirety of 2018 and another knock disrupting the current campaign.

Falling behind Davide Calabria and Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at right-back, Tuttomercatoweb.com report that Milan are ready to cash in on Conti and are in negotiations with Fiorentina to offload the 26-year-old.

The Viola would take Conti on an 18-month loan until the summer of 2022, effectively seeing out his contract at Milan, at which point Fiorentina would be obliged to purchase him outright for a fee.

Whilst the two clubs are still working out the final details, a transfer is edging ever closer and Conti is expected to make the switch to the Stadio Artemio Franchi within the current transfer window.

Conti has made 50 appearances for Milan, with just four of those coming this season.