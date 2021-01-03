Five-star Atalanta hammer Sassuolo

Atalanta started 2021 in the best way imaginable, putting high-flying Sassuolo to the sword to claim a 5-1 win in Bergamo on Sunday afternoon.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side came into the game with just two defeats to their name all season – against AC Milan and Inter – while La Dea had endured an up and down campaign to date and a disappointing end to 2020 as they blew a two-goal lead to draw at Bologna.

But they looked back to their best on Sunday and Duvan Zapata continued his impressive record against the Nerazzurri by opening the scoring with just over ten minutes played.

Atalanta dominated the entirety of the first half, but couldn’t extend their lead until Matteo Pessina bagged his first for the club on the stroke of half time.

Zapata bagged his second shortly after the restart and Robin Gosens made it four before Luis Muriel came off the bench to, almost immediately, add a fifth, with Remo Freuler picking up the assists for the Colombians’ strikes.

Vlad Chiriches pulled one back for Sassuolo with 15 minutes left to play, but the damage had been long done by then and there was no threat of the visitors mounting a comeback.