Inter stutter at Udinese

Inter passed up the chance to go level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan as they could only manage a scoreless draw away to Udinese.

Milan’s 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta opened the door for Antonio Conte’s side, but the Nerazzurri had their own difficulties and couldn’t find a way to score past the Zebrette.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Udinese shot-stopper Juan Musso had to pull of a number of impressive saves to keep the visitors out, but Inter will return to Milan frustrated that they couldn’t make the most of their chances.

Lautaro Martinez looked to have opened the scoring early on only for the offside flag to thwart him, and Musso then had to be alert to keep the Argentine and Nicolo Barella out.

Ashley Young and Arturo Vidal were next to call Musso into action, but he stood firm and got his side in at the break on level terms.

Lautaro had another big chance after the break, and Achraf Hakimi went close himself, but they remained incapable of finding the net.

Their frustrations were seen no more clearly than when Antonio Conte exploded on the sideline and earned himself a red card in stoppage time.

The draw sees Inter close the gap on Milan to two points.