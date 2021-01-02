Inter v Crotone: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Serie A kickstarts for 2021 on Sunday afternoon with the first game from Milan, where Inter welcome Crotone (kick-off 12:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.

Unavailable: Vecino, Pinamonti.

Crotone (3-5-2): Cordaz; Magallan, Marrone, Luperto; Pereira, Molina, Henrique, Vulic, Reca; Simy, Messias.

Unavailable: Rispoli, Cigarini.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have found the net in each of their four Serie A meetings against Crotone, scoring seven times (W2 D1 L1).

– Inter are unbeaten at home against Crotone in Serie A, thanks to a win in 2016 and a draw in 2018.

– Inter are unbeaten in Serie A against promoted sides since September 2018; since then, they have won 11 and drawn two such games.

– AC Milan and Inter are in the top-two of the Serie A table for the first time since the end of the 2010/11 campaign (minimum 14 games played).

– Inter have won their last four Serie A home games; they last won five in a row in a single campaign in December 2018 under Luciano Spalletti (seven).

– Inter are unbeaten in their last 10 first league matches of a calendar year played at home (W7 D3): they have never lost such a match in the three points for a win era – their last defeat was back in 1994, against Atalanta.

– Crotone have gained seven points in their last four Serie A games, one more than in their previous 14.

– Inter have scored in the second half of their last nine Serie A matches; they last scored in more successive second halves in November 2012 (10).

– This could be Romelu Lukaku’s 50th Serie A appearances. Only five players have scored more goals than the Inter’s striker (34) in their first 50 games played in the competition in the three points for a win era: Cristiano Ronaldo (40), Ronaldo (38), Andriy Shevchenko (37), Diego Milito (37) and Vincenzo Montella (36).

– Junior Messias is the top scorer for Crotone in Serie A this season (five goals) – however, he has scored only once on the road (two home braces): he is the fourth Crotone player to have 2+ goals in two games in the competition and could become the first one to have three.