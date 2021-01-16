Inter v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sunday night sees another massive Scudetto showdown as Inter take on champions Juventus in Milan (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Barella, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.

Unavailable: D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Pinamonti, Sensi.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Frabotta; Chiesa, McKennie, Bentancur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Cuadrado, De Ligt, Sandro, Dybala.

KEY STATISTICS

– This will be the 175th match in Serie A between Inter and Juventus. The Bianconeri’s 84 wins against Inter are a record of victories for a team against a single opponent in the Italian top flight (D44 L46).

– Juventus are the only team against which Inter haven’t won any games in Serie A since the start of 2017 – in the period for the Nerazzurri: two draws and five defeats.

– Juventus haven’t lost in nine of the last 10 away league games against Inter (W5 D4); the Nerazzurri’s only win in this period arrived in September 2016, 2-1 under Frank de Boer.

– Inter have achieved five consecutive home Serie A wins – the last time they reached six was back in December 2018 (seven in that case).

– Juventus have won their last three away Serie A games, the last time they had a longer streak was back in March 2019 (four). In particular, the Bianconeri will play two consecutive away league games at San Siro for the first time since April 1995 and they could win two matches on the road against both AC Milan and Inter in the first half of the season for the first time since 1930/31.

– Inter have scored the most headed goals in the current Serie A season (nine). On the other side, Juventus are the only team that haven’t conceded a goal to a header in the top five European leagues 2020/21.

– Juventus are the only team against whom Antonio Conte has always lost as coach in Serie A (3/3).

– Marcelo Brozovic has provided an assist in each of his last four Serie A appearances: no Inter player has provided assists in more consecutive games in the competition since Opta collected this data (since 2004/05).

– This will be the match between the two highest scorers in Serie A this season: for Inter Romelu Lukaku (12) and for Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo (15). The two strikers have scored combined 27 goals, 12 teams have netted fewer goals.

– The next appearance will be the Juventus’ Federico Chiesa’s 150th appearance in Serie A, he could reach this milestone at 23 years and 84 days, becoming the third youngest outfield Italian player to do so among those who made their debut in the three points for a win era, after Antonio Cassano (22 years, 230 days) and Alberto Gilardino (22 years, 314 days).