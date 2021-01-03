Inter want to sign Atalanta captain for free

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez could join Inter if Atalanta allow him to leave for free or at a low cost.

The 32-year-old had a falling out with La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini in November and he has been phased out of the squad in recent games.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are looking at a few attacking reinforcements during the winter transfer window and they would happily sign Papu Gomez if he was available for a small transfer fee or none at all.

The Argentine’s contract with Atalanta expires in June 2022 so it is unlikely that he will walk for free unless he requests a contract termination.

Another option for the Inter attack is Ivorian winger Gervinho, who could leave Parma in the near future. Meanwhile, Nerazzurri youth team graduate Andrea Pinamonti is expected to leave in January.

Gomez has played 10 Serie A matches so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.