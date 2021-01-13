Is Lionel Messi the Best Footballer of All Time?

While it takes a great deal of talent to rise to the level of a professional footballer, some personalities rise head and shoulders above the rest. Well-known examples include Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cruyff. Of course, Lionel Messi is included amongst these greats and his career is still going strong.

This player has enjoyed many highlights over the years and his most recent feat involves scoring his 644th goal. This is important due to the fact that he has now superseded Pele in regards to the top all-time goal scorer. So, we are right to ask if Messi could very well be the best player that the Champions League has ever seen. Let’s take a look at some reasons why this observation could very well turn out to be true.

One of the traits which serves to define talent is being adept at a specific activity when one is very young. This is why it is not surprising to learn that Messi began playing football when he was only five years old. Not only did he exhibit a passion for the sport, but we need to keep in mind that his brain was able to adapt to complex movements; a very real reason why he makes everything look extremely easy.

It also was fortuitous that his family and friends encouraged him to pursue his dream (this has not always been the case in regards to other players who faced what can only be called an uphill battle). By the time he reached late adolescence, his talent was already obvious. This is why he was recruited by Barcelona to play in the under-14 class when he turned 13.

More Than a Single Player

Messi has enjoyed a cult following ever since. Whether referring to online casino portals, console-based platforms such as FIFA 20 or scratch games featuring his likeness, Messi is arguably the most famous footballer of the 21st century.

This is not only a result of his physical prowess while on the pitch. Anyone who is a fan of FCB is well aware that Messi has been considered to represent the proverbial lynchpin of the team since he joined in October 2004. This is important, as team cohesion is one of the many reasons why Barcelona has been able to rise to the top of the pack on many occasions. We also have to wonder whether or not this would have been possible without the presence of Messi during gameplay.

To be perfectly clear, the term “best footballer” is a rather subjective topic. Some fans will cite statistics while others could instead focus upon personality or leadership. Regardless of personal options, it is a foregone conclusion that Lionel Messi si certainly a force to be reckoned with. It is also likely that his career will not be ending any time soon. Fans of all ages should therefore be able to look forward to more thrills and chills from this amazing footballer.