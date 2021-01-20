Juventus edge Napoli to triumph in Supercoppa Italiana

Andrea Pirlo claimed his first piece of silverware as Juventus coach on Wednesday evening as they beat Napoli 2-0 in Reggio Emilia to win the Supercoppa Italiana.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata got La Vecchia Signora’s two goals on the night, with the Spaniard killing the game off with the final kick of the night, putting the finishing touches on a swift counterattack and the night itself.

Wojciech Szczesny made an excellent save to deny Hirving Lozano in the first half to keep the scores level at 0-0, though it wouldn’t be the last time the Mexican would be frustrated by the Juventus goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored what looked like it was going to be the game’s only goal shortly after the hour mark, turning in from close range after a corner fell in front of David Ospina’s goal.

Lorenzo Insigne then had a glorious chance to draw Napoli level after Weston McKennie brought down Dries Mertens to concede a penalty. From 12 yards and hoping for his 100th Napoli goal, Insigne stuttered and dragged his shot wide, despite Szczesny having gone the wrong way.

Napoli pushed forward late on, Szczesny again did well to deny Lozano and, in the final minute, Juventus broke from a Napoli corner. Juan Cuadrado bore down on goal and squared for Morata to finish into an open goal, bringing the full-time whistle.