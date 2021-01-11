Juventus in talks with Sassuolo for Scamacca

Juventus’ main target for this transfer window is to find a new striker for coach Andrea Pirlo and it looks like Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca has become their main focus.

Over the last few weeks, the Bianconeri have been linked with Arkadiusz Milik, Graziano Pelle and Fernando Llorente, as they eye a player to play second fiddle to Alvaro Morata.

As reported by Tuttosport, Juventus have opened talks with Sassuolo for Scamacca. The player is currently on loan at Genoa but Grifone president Enrico Preziosi appears to have already given the green light for his exit.

Scamacca is valued around €25-30 million, though Juventus will try to repeat the same deal they made with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

The plan is to sign the player on a 18 months loan with an option to buy. In this way Juventus will manage to split the costs of the transfer over different financial years.