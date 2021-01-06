Juventus Player Ratings: Classy Chiesa on form

Juventus ran out convincing 3-1 winners in Round 16 of Serie A with Federico Chiesa in scintillating form where he grabbed a double as he set his Juve side on the way to a huge three points.

The Bianconeri took the lead through Chiesa following a delightful exchange with Paulo Dybala. Chiesa had rattled the post moments before this.

Towards end of the first half, Milan grabbed an equaliser through a great finish from Davide Calabria. Chiesa and Dybala would link up again as Chiesa fired into the bottom corner of the net to put his side 2-1 up.

Juve would kill off the game when Dejan Kulusevksi set up Weston McKennie who put the result beyond any doubt.

Chiesa has made a brilliant start to 2021 with three goals in the two games so far.

