Juventus see off SPAL to reach Coppa Italia semi-finals

Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Serie B side SPAL on Wednesday evening.

Andrea Pirlo opted for a mix of first-team regulars and some younger players, with Gianluigi Buffon also starting in goal for the Bianconeri.

Alvaro Morata got Juventus up and running with just 16 minutes played, converting from the penalty spot. Gianluca Frabotta grabbed their second, after some great footwork from Dejan Kulusevski teed him up.

Kulusevski got his own goal late in the second half, finishing easily after Federico Chiesa had won the ball back high up the pitch.

Chiesa completed the scoring in the final seconds of stoppage time, rounding goalkeeper Etrit Berisha to walk the ball into the net.