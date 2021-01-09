Juventus v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After their big win over league leaders AC Milan in midweek, it is about building on that for Juventus on Sunday as they host Sassuolo (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral, Frabotta; Chiesa, McKennie, Arthur, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Morata, De Ligt.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, Locatelli; Djuricic, Traoré, Boga; Caputo.

Unavailable: Ricci, Romagna, Berardi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have only lost one of their 14 Serie A meetings with Sassuolo (W10 D3) and have beaten them the most often in the competition (10) with 35 goals conceded by the Neroverdi (fewer only than against Atalanta, 36).

– Sassuolo have picked up only one point in seven Serie A away meetings against Juventus via last season’s match (2-2, December 2019), in which they scored as many goals as in the previous six games at the Stadium.

– Juventus have won only four of their first seven Serie A home matches in a season for the first time since 2015/16, when they eventually won eight.

– Sassuolo haven’t repeated the same results in two successive games in their last 12 league matches, winning the last one against Genoa (2-1).

– Juventus could win three Serie A games in a row for the first time since July 2020 (seven).

– In the last five matchdays, Juventus have scored each of their 12 league goals from open play: only Udinese (4/4) have also scored each of their goals from this situation in the same period.

– Sassuolo have collected 29 points and scored 29 goals after 16 Serie A games for the first time in their history: their record in the first half of a season (after 19 matchdays) is 31 points (2015/16).

– Juventus’ Federico Chiesa has scored four goals in his last five Serie A appearances; he could find the net in three successive league matches for the first time in the competition.

– Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A goals when Juventus beat Sassuolo 2-1 in September 2018 (a brace); he has scored four goals against them in four meetings in the competition.

– Sassuolo’s striker Francesco Caputo has been involved in five goals in four Serie A matches against Juventus (three goals and two assists) – against no other side has he managed more.