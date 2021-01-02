Juventus v Udinese: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Champions Juventus are aiming to start 2021 with a much-needed win to get their title charge back on track as they host Udinese on Sunday night (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Bentancur, McKennie, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo.

Suspended: Cuadrado.

Unavailable: Arthur.

Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Bonifazi, De Maio, Samir; Stryger Larsen, De Paul, Arslan, Pereyra, Zeegelaar; Lasagna, Pussetto.

Suspended: Becao.

Unavailable: Prodl, Jajalo, Okaka, Nuytinck.

KEY STATISTICS

– After a run of five wins against Udinese in Serie A, Juventus lost their most recent match in July – the Friuliani have not had two wins in a row against the current Italian champions since 1962.

– Juventus have won their last four Serie A home games against Udinese and could make it three points in five consecutive home games against the Friulians for the first time since 2005/06.

– Juventus have found the net in each of their last nine Serie A games against Udinese; indeed, the last time the Friulians kept a clean sheet against Juve was in August 2015 with Orestis Karnezis as goalkeeper.

– Juventus have recorded six draws in Serie A this season after 13 games played – the last time the Bianconeri drew so many of their first 13 games was in 2001/02, when they went on to win the Scudetto.

– Juventus have not found a home win in Serie A in their last two games (D1 L1), last going without a win in three straight games at home during the first three matches of the 2015/16 campaign with Massimiliano Allegri in charge.

– After losing their first two away games in Serie A this season against Verona and Fiorentina, Udinese are unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2), last enjoying a longer such run back in January 2018.

– Among all teams within the top five European leagues this season, Udinese boast the lowest Expected Goals against figure (10).

– 2021 will be the 20th calendar year that will see Cristiano Ronaldo take the field – the Juventus star has found the net in six of his previous 19 opening matches to a calendar year with clubs, including a hat-trick in 2020 against Cagliari in Serie A.

– Cristiano Ronaldo’s next strike will be his 20th goal of the season for both Juventus and Portugal, reaching at least this tally for the 15th season in a row.

– Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has been involved in 40% of his team’s shots in this Serie A season (30 shots and 33 chances created/158 shots), only Andrea Belotti (41%) has a higher percentage in the top flight so far.