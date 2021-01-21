Late winner sends Lazio past Parma

A 90th-minute own goal from Simone Colombi was enough for Lazio to book their place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, beating Parma 2-1 on Thursday evening.

Colombi’s unfortunate own goal undid the Gialloblu’s good work, having come from behind as Valentin Mihaila netted late to cancel out Marco Parolo’s opener.

Lazio expectedly started the brighter of the two sides and hit the woodwork twice in the first half. Vedat Muriqi was first to prod a shot off the post in the 14th minute before Andreas Pereira hit that same upright less than 10 minutes later.

The opener came shortly after though. A long, hopeful ball into the box was completely misjudged by Daan Dierckx, allowing Parolo to head past Colombi.

Mihaila hit the crossbar with a chance from close range, before he was put through on the left to level things up with less than 15 minutes to play.

But Lazio got their winner in the last minute of the 90, as a Muriqi header came back off the post to hit a hapless Colombi on the back before finding its way into the net.

Lazio face Atalanta in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, January 27.