Lazio Player Ratings: Outstanding Lazzari leads the way

Lazio ran out 3-0 winners in the first Derby della Capitale of the season, in Round 18 of Serie A, with Manuel Lazzari putting in an outstanding performance.

Lazzari put pressure on Roma’s Roger Ibanez and capitalised when he played the ball into the path of Ciro Immobile who grabbed the opener with a fine finish.

Again, Lazzari forced Ibanez into another mistake as he pulled the ball back for Luis Alberto to put the Biancocelesti 2-0 up before half-time.

Lazio piled the misery on their bitter rivals with Luis Alberto scoring his second of the match. However, it was Lazzari who encapsulated the Lazio performance.

With two assists and fantastic work-rate, Lazzari was the best player on the pitch, in a Lazio side that dominated Roma.