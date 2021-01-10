Lazio too strong for improved Parma

STADIO ENNIO TARDINI (Parma) – Roberto D’Aversa’s return to the Parma bench wasn’t enough for the Crociati to avoid defeat as they fell 2-0 at home to Lazio on Sunday afternoon.

After a decent first half from Parma, Lazio then took control in the second and goals from Luis Alberto and Felipe Caicedo were enough to see them end their recent away struggles and return to the capital with all three points secured.

It didn’t take long for D’Aversa’s side to show encouraging signs. The hosts looked to get at Lazio early on and the game’s first big chance fell the way of Simon Sohm, but he put his effort over from the edge of the area.

Gervinho was lively, Andreas Cornelius looked to put himself about and Sohm was constantly going in search of the ball, which posed Lazio some problems and Pepe Reina had to be at his best to keep out a Cornelius header at the back post.

The Biancocelesti had their own chances though, after taking their time to find their sharpness in the final third.

Ciro Immobile and Caicedo will both feel like they could have scored, but Luigi Sepe did well to deny the latter and Adam Marusic as well.

As half time approached, Lazio became more dangerous and a goal felt as though it was on its way, but the Crociati stood firm and got in at the break on level terms.

Francesco Acerbi should have opened the scoring early in the second half. Sepe was caught on on a corner, which bounced back towards goal after hitting Hernani, but Acerbi could only poke wide.

But Lazio had their lead moments later. The resulting goal kick was sent straight back towards Sepe, with Manuel Lazzari getting down the right and his cutback was calmly passed into the bottom corner by Luis Alberto.

He had another chance not long after, but he shot just wide when put in by Immobile.

Their second arrived through Caicedo, but it was a sublime team move that brought it. Some patient play around the area was rewarded when Immobile found the tightest of gaps to send Sergej Milinkovic-Savic through. He, in turn, selflessly lifted the ball over Sepe for Caicedo to tap in from close range.

From then, Inzaghi’s side were comfortably on top, and although Parma had a couple of half-chances on the break, they were good value for their 2-0 win.