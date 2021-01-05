Lazio v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio welcome their favourite victims to town on Wednesday afternoon when Fiorentina make the trip to the Stadio Olimpico (kick-off 15:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Reina; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Escalante, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Muriqi, Immobile.

Suspended: Leiva.

Unavailable: Correa, Fares, Lulic, Proto.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Ger. Pezzella, Igor; Caceres, Amrabat, Borja Valero, Castrovilli, Biraghi; Vlahovic, Ribery.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina are the side against which Lazio have won the most Serie A games (54 – D42 L46).

– The last time Fiorentina beat Lazio in Serie A was back in May 2017 (3-2); two draws and four defeats for them since then, (including the last two).

– After wins in 2018 and 2020, Lazio could win three consecutive Serie A home matches against Fiorentina for the first time since 2001 (four).

– Lazio have picked up less than nine Serie A points in their first seven seasonal home games for the first time since 2009/10: they have just eight home points so far, fewer than 10 sides.

– After their 3-0 win against Juventus, Fiorentina could keep clean sheets in two Serie A away matches in a row for the first time since December 2018.

– Fiorentina have failed to score in six Serie A games this season; only Parma (seven) have had more games without scoring – on the other hand, only Inter and AC Milan have had fewer than Lazio (one; 3-0 v Sampdoria).

– Lazio have conceded 63% of their Serie A goals in the first half (15/24), the highest percentage this term.

– Ciro Immobile is the second player in Lazio’s history to have scored 10+ goals in five consecutive Serie A campaigns, after Giuseppe Signori (between 1992/93 and 1996/97).

– Lazio’s Luis Alberto has been involved in seven goals in six Serie A matches against Fiorentina (three goals, four assists) – against no other side has he had more in the competition.

– Fiorentina’s José Callejón has scored more goals against Lazio in Serie A than against any other opponent (six goals, four on the road) – the Olimpico is the stadium in which the Spaniard has scored his joint-most away goals in the competition (level with San Siro).