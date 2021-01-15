Lazio v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Lazio and Roma meet at the Stadio Olimpico for the first Derby della Capitale of the season in Serie A on Friday.

The Giallorossi come into the clash against their bitter rivals in fine form, with just two defeats in their last 12 Serie A matches and a later leveller against Inter last time out. Indeed, a victory for Roma would see them move level with the Nerazzurri in second place.

At the other end of the Eternal City, Lazio have endured a mixed campaign but are unbeaten in three matches and will close the gap on the European spots with victory.

Roma have enjoyed the better recent record in the Derby, with eight victories from the past 16 encounters to Lazio’s three, although both matches ended in 1-1 draws last season.

Lazio: Reina; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Marusic; Immobile, Caicedo

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Villar, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko