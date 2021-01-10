Mancini strikes late to earn Roma precious draw against Inter

Gianluca Mancini’s late header rescued a point for Roma against Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to cancel out the visitors’ comeback and leave the Nerazzurri three points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s strike put the Giallorossi ahead at the break, but a Milan Skriniar header and Achraf Hakimi wonderstrike turned the game on its head before Mancini glanced in the equaliser with four minutes remaining.

The result means that second-placed Inter’s gap to Milan has been stretched after the Rossoneri’s win over Torino on Saturday, while Roma remain a three points behind the Nerazzurri in third.

Pau Lopez’s acrobatic fingertip save denied Romelu Lukaku from point-blank range early on, and the Belgian striker was stopped again moments later when his goal-bound shot was superbly blocked by Chris Smalling.

Roma then struck on the counter after Jordan Veretout won the ball from Nicolo Barella, and Pellegrini arrowed a shot into the bottom corner via a deflection.

Veretout had an effort of his own beaten away by Samir Handanovic and Arturo Vidal curled a shot well wide from a good position in an evenly balanced first half, while Inter were forced into a change when Matteo Darmian limped off to be replaced by Ashley Young.

Inter started the second half strongly as Lukaku headed a good chance wide and Lautaro Martinez was denied by another excellent Lopez save, but Skriniar eventually found the breakthrough when he rose to head in a corner.

Hakimi then completed the comeback with an outstanding strike on his weaker left foot, firing a shot in off the bar from the edge of the area to mark his sixth goal of the season.

But Roma recovered their composure and finished on the front foot, with Bryan Cristante and Mancini shots drawing sharp saves from Handanovic before the defender headed in an 86th-minute leveller.