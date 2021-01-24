McKennie helps Juventus to routine win over Bologna

Juventus followed up their midweek Supercoppa Italiana triumph with a straightforward 2-0 win over Bologna in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie secured the three points to allow Juventus to close the gap on the top two AC Milan and Inter.

As expected, Juventus started the game dominating possession without penetrating in the final third

After surviving a close call with Roberto Soriano inches away from tapping in to give Bologna the lead, Juventus broke away quickly and Arthur ‘s long-range effort was deflected into the corner of the net to put the home team 1-0 up.

Federico Bernardeschi had a fantastic opportunity to double the lead when he latched on to a rebound following a good save from Lukasz Skorupski, the Bologna goalkeeper reacted swiftly to get up to block Bernardeschi’s effort which looked a certain goal.

Juventus looked bright on the counterattack with the lively Juan Cuadrado storming down the right wing and firing just over.

Bologna had another chance, with Soriano just placing the ball wide from the edge of the box after good play from wide man Riccardo Orsolini just to remind the home team that if given some space they are ready to make the most of it.

Bologna came out of the blocks quickly in the second half creating two chances. The first, a cross into the heart of the Juventus box which nearly forced an own goal from Cuadrado as his headed clearance needed tipping over by Wojciech Szczesny, immediately followed by a great solo run by Musa Barrow as he forced a smart save from the Juventus No.1.

American midfielder McKennie doubled the Bianconeri’s lead on the 71st minute with a great header from a corner swung in by Cuadrado.

McKennie had a golden chance straight after the restart to grab his second of the match following a cross from Cristiano Ronaldo but his central effort allowed Skorupski a chance to push the ball away.