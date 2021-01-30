Milan get back to winning ways away to Bologna

AC Milan ran out 2-0 winners away to mid-table Bologna on Saturday afternoon at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Milan opened the scoring in the first half through Ante Rebic putting the Rossoneri ahead before the half hour. They grabbed their second goal 10 minutes after the restart with Franck Kessie scoring.

Milan went ahead when Mitchell Dijks hauled Rafael Leao to the ground, before Ibrahimovic’s penalty was saved by Lukasz Skroupski and Rebic slotted home the rebound.

Into the second half, Milan were awarded a second penalty when Adama Soumaoro was judged to have handled in the area and before Kessie confidently dispatched his penalty.