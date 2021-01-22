Milik leaves Napoli for Marseille

Arkadiusz Milik’s saga at Napoli has come to an end, with the Polish forward joining Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Gennaro Gattuso had left Milik out of his Serie A squad for the first half of the season after the striker failed to force a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona during the summer.

But now his time in Campania is up, having signed for the French giants.

? | SSC Napoli can confirm that Arkadiusz #Milik has joined Olympique de Marseille on loan until 30 June 2022 with an obligation to make the transfer permanent. pic.twitter.com/HuMs6fSuSt — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 21, 2021

The move is initially a loan with an option to buy, though that option then becomes an obligation once the player has made an appearance for Marseille, making it as good as a permanent agreement.

Milik made 122 appearances for Napoli, scoring 48 goals.