Nicola succeeds Giampaolo as Torino boss

Following Marco Giampaolo’s dismissal at Torino, Davide Nicola has returned to the club to take over as coach.

As a player, Nicola played 39 games overall with Torino during the 2005/06 season and is considered an idol among fans because he scored the goal against Mantova in the playoff final that won Torino promotion to Serie A.

Since 2016, Nicola had coached three different teams in Serie A in Crotone, Udinese, and Genoa. With Crotone and Genoa he managed to avoid relegation before being sacked during the 2018/19 season at Udinese.

Nicola took his first training session in charge of the Granata on Tuesday morning.

Torino have won just 2 games in 18 Serie A matches this season and they are 18th in the table, level with 19th-placed Parma on 13 points.