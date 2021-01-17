Parma fall just short in Sassuolo draw

An injury-plagued Parma fell just short of claiming three important points as a stoppage-time penalty allowed Sassuolo to share the spoils at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Crociati were missing a whole starting backline in Bruno Alves, Yordan Osorio, Lautaro Valenti, and Riccardo Gagliolo, though Juraj Kucka’s first-half header had them on their way to Roberto D’Aversa’s first win since returning, but Luigi Sepe was robbed of his clean sheet as Filip Djuricic levelled with the game’s last kick.

Roberto De Zerbi had his own absences, with Manuel Locatelli, Jeremie Boga, and Domenico Berardi all absent. They had their chances though – Giorgos Kyriakopoulos hit the crossbar and Ciccio Caputo forced a save from Sepe in the first half, while the No.9 also had a nice finish ruled out for offside.

But it was the visitors who took the lead through the bandaged head of Kucka. Giuseppe Pezzella delivered a good ball from the left that the Slovak met at the near post and glanced a perfect header across Andrea Consigli’s goal.

Sassuolo expectedly dominated possession, and Sepe had to be alert to keep out Gregoire Defrel as he did his utmost to keep his clean sheet intact.

Just as Parma looked to have gotten over the line, Maxime Busi gave away a late penalty, from which substitute Filip Djuricic scored to ensure the points were shared.