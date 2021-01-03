Parma humiliated at home to Torino

Fabio Liverani’s Parma nightmare continued on Sunday as the Crociati suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Torino.

Toro had just one win to their name all season before heading to the Stadio Ennio Tardini, but the Gialloblu gave them an easy day out in Emilia-Romagna.

Wilfried Singo opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and Parma barely threatened to draw level before Roberto Inglese managed what has become a rare shot on goal for them midway through the second half.

Armando Izzo made it two late on before Amer Gojak grabbed a third deep into stoppage time.