Parma sign two more full-backs

Parma’s late flurry of transfers in the last window looks to have carried over into the January market, with the Crociati confirming two new full-backs in as many days.

Swiftly following Andrea Conti’s arrival from AC Milan, Vasilios Zagaritis has followed from Panathinaikos.

Conti, whose time at Milan was plagued by injuries after breaking through and impressing in Serie A during Gian Piero Gasperini’s first season at the club in 2016/17, joined on Thursday to reinforce at right-back, where they have been lacking depth since allowing Matteo Darmian to join Inter.

On Friday, Zagaritis’ signing was confirmed by president Kyle Krause on Twitter.

Parma sit 19th in Serie A with just 13 points from 18 rounds of fixtures so far, but have shown signs of improvement in Roberto D’Aversa’s three games back on the bench since succeeding Fabio Liverani.

The Crociati host Sampdoria at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday evening.