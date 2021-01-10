Parma v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Parma host Lazio at the Stadio Ennio Tardini as Roberto D’Aversa marks his return to the club.

The coach is back in the dugout having parted ways with the Gialloblu over the summer to be replaced by Fabio Liverani. The latter’s sacking after Parma’s midweek loss to Atalanta saw D’Aversa return.

Lazio will provide them with a tough test on Sunday, but Simone Inzaghi’s side haven’t won in any of their last three on the road – drawing two of those. They last had a worse away record under Stefano Pioli in 2016.

They have, though, lost just one of their last 11 away at Parma, and the Crociati have lost each of their last seven Serie A matches against the Biancocelesti.

Parma: Sepe; Osorio, Alves, Osorio, Busi; Hernani, Brugman, Sohm; Kurtic, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Lazio: Reina; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Marusic; Caicedo, Immobile.