Piccini leaves Atalanta to return to Valencia

Cristiano Piccini is returning to Valencia from Atalanta, bringing his loan deal to a premature end.

The Tuscan arrived in Bergamo in September as Atalanta looked to reinforce at full-back following Timothy Castagne’s departure, but he failed to find regular playing time in Serie A, playing just once for Gian Piero Gasperini in La Dea’s scoreless draw against Spezia.

On Saturday, both Valencia and Atalanta announced that Piccini is on his way back to Mestalla.

Having joined on an initial loan deal, the Nerazzurri had the option to buy Piccini outright for €5 million at the end of the season.

But with just 59 Serie A minutes under his belt, and no Champions League nor Coppa Italia appearances so far this season, all parties have agreed to call time on the arrangement.

Piccini hadn’t been called up to a matchday squad by Gasperini since their December 13 win over Fiorentina.