PODCAST: AC Milan win big as Inter slip up in Rome

The calcio keeps on coming so the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back again to talk through Round 17 of Serie A.

It’s just Kevin Pogorzelski and Conor Clancy this week in Vito Doria’s absence, but the former did his best to carry the load lost without Vito.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

AC Milan were the big winners, winning against Torino and then seeing Inter and Roma drop points. Juventus saw off Sassuolo, Atalanta won again and Lazio picked up three important points at Parma.

That and more in this week’s pod.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!