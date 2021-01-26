PODCAST: Atalanta humble winter champions AC Milan

What a weekend of Serie A that was! AC Milan were crowned winter champions despite being hammered by Atalanta, as Inter slipped up away to Udinese.

A very cold Conor Clancy is here as host, fresh in the door from Parma’s loss to Sampdoria, and he’s joined by a happy Vito Doria and an old Kevin Pogorzelski.

Juventus got back to winning ways, while Lazio and Roma also won and Napoli fell at Hellas Verona.

That and more in this week’s pod.

