PODCAST: Stefano Pioli – The Kessie whisperer

Back for the new year, the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here with the first episode of 2021.

Unfortunately without Vito Doria this week, Conor Clancy had Kev Pogorelski and Felipe Caicedo-like super-sub, Rome-based Alasdair Mackenzie, to help him through.

AC Milan stay top, Inter hit six, Atalanta scored five, Juventus got four, and basically everyone at the top – Sassuolo and Lazio aside – won. At the bottom, Genoa held Lazio and Torino picked up a huge win at Parma to possibly end Fabio Liverani’s time there.

That and more in this week’s pod.

