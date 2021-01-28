Quick Note on Italian Football Odds

So far in history, Serie A has been one of the most popular in Europe. This top flight has been home to some of the toughest teams as well as the greatest players of all time. Although the Italian football league may seem to have lost some of its appeal as compared to how it used to be in its heyday, it remains an exciting league in Europe.

History also reveals that Serie A hasn’t been all positive. A number of match-fixing and scandals have been recorded in the league, bringing a drawback to its reputation. Juventus was closely associated with this, with their titles in 2005 and 2006 stripped away and they were relegated to Serie B after an investigation.

Of course, that’s just history. Juventus has been back to the dominating position of the Serie A table. Today, bookies have been paying on the “Old Lady” with their last 5 Serie A odds favoring the winner markets.

Serie A Winner Odds

Many bookies offer odds for the race of the title in this league. A punter can also predict and bet on the top three teams to finish on the league table, which is an automatic qualification for the Champions League.

Again, a punter can bet on Serie A’s relegation odds. This gives you the opportunity to make money from the bottom three to be relegated. In short, there are varieties and options when it comes to Serie A’s winner odds.

Serie A Betting Markets

Top Goalscorer Odds

If you have a passion for predicting the individual player markets, Serie A’s top scorer odds will interest you. Some players are more likely to find their way into the goal post. Also, the race towards the Capocannoniere is very competitive; this offers another opportunity to profit from.

Another thing worth paying attention to are some tough clubs in European leagues. Key players in the top title contenders will make it to the top goalscorer bet. The likes of Edinson Cavani, Edin Dzeko, and Ciro Immobile have been winners of recent awards.

Serie A Top Four Finish Odds

Maybe you are not convinced that Juventus will continue winning the Serie A. Or you aren’t sure which team can dethrone them as the leader of the league.

Now, the Top Four Finish market has proven to be another interesting market for punters who want to profit from the league. In recent years, Serie A teams are getting stronger. More quality players are now being signed. Teams like Milan, Roma, and Napoli are more likely to be on the top 4 or 5 sides. They are strong clubs that usually qualify for challenging European competitions.

You will always find good odds here as the race for the Top Four is quite competitive. And you get the best odds by examining different bookmakers. More quality players are making the league more competitive than before. For one, you can read this piece about AC Milan’s moves for Chelsea’s defender.

Serie A Top Ten Finish Odds

If you think the Top Four Finish markets are a bit constructive, there are more options. For this league, lots of bookmakers offer odds for who to finish the season in the top half of the table.

Although odds here may be very short, the best way to profit from the market is to pay more attention to sides who are consistent in finishing within the mid-table in recent seasons. Such teams could have better odds. Also, a newly promoted team well invested in could be a good pick as they may end up in the top 10.

The Serie A league has proven, time without numbers, to always come with varieties of profit opportunities. It’s an excellent choice for punters. The in-play odds also come in different ranges, and they are juicy. Options like the next team to score, next goalscorer, final score, and table positions are not left out.

You can learn more about the Italian football league here.