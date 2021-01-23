Roma edge Spezia in seven-goal thriller

A valiant Spezia fell just short at the Stadio Olimpico, with Roma coming just about coming out on top with a 4-3 win, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner.

Borja Mayoral was integral for the hosts in Edin Dzeko’s absence, while Pedro and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were also out, but it was a last-gasp strike from Lorenzo Pellegrini that sealed the three points.

Following the Coppa Italia humiliation in midweek, the Giallorossi were determined to make amends and got started early through Mayoral. Leonardo Spinazzola put Pellegrini through on the left and, after he centred, the Spaniard finished off for the opener.

But less than ten minutes later the Aquilotti took advantage of yet another mess in Roma’s backline. Diego Farias found space, Pau Lopez could only half-save his centred pass, and Roberto Piccoli was on hand to tap in.

Paulo Fonseca’s side got back in front after the break with the first of three goals in a seven-minute window. Mayoral was responsible for restoring their lead before Rick Karsdorp grabbed his first of the season after Spinazzola teed him up with a near-open goal.

Never a side to admit defeat prematurely though, Vincenzo Italiano’s side fought back. Farias reduced the deficit before the hour mark had passed, but there was still more drama to come.

Substitute and Roma academy graduate Daniele Verde levelled in the last 30 seconds of the 90 minutes, capitalising on a Chris Smalling error. Less than two minutes later, though, Bruno Peres set up Pellegrini to win it.