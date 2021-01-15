Roma Player Ratings: Difficult night for Pau Lopez

Poor night for Roma as they were beaten by bitter rivals, Lazio 3-0 in the first Derby della Capitale of the season. The opening fixture of Round 18 seen the Giallorossi completely dominated and Pau Lopez was the only bright spark for Roma.

Lazio went 2-0 up in the first half, thanks to goals from Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto after Roger Ibanez found himself caught on the ball from Manuel Lazzari.

Luis Alberto added his second goal of the game in the second half, when he was given space and time, curled the ball into the Roma net.

In a sorry performance from Roma, the Spanish goalkeeper stood out as he pulled off some good saves to keep the score down and with a fighting chance.