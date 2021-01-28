Roma propose exchanging Dzeko for Inter forward Sanchez

Having fallen out of favour at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma are keen to offload striker Edin Dzeko and are in discussions over an exchange with Inter for Alexis Sanchez.

The Bosnia international has been training alone and was did not feature in the 4-3 Serie A win over Spezia on Saturday following a bitter dispute with coach Paulo Fonseca.

With the Giallorossi keen to move Dzeko on, Tuttomercatoweb report that sporting director Tiago Pinto travelled to Milan to open discussions over a deal that would see the forward and Inter’s Sanchez swap clubs on loan.

Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte has long been an admirer of Dzeko and pushed to sign him in 2019, although the former Manchester City striker’s €7.5 million per season wages could provide a stumbling block.

Although only earning €500,000 more than Sanchez, Inter are actively looking to cut costs and are unconvinced about spending more on wages.

However, a compromise may be found if Roma are able to convince Sanchez to lower his own wage demands and Dzeko was willing to take a pay cut, or either club were able to offload other players in the transfer window.

Dzeko has scored 114 goals in 242 appearances for Roma since arriving in 2015, whilst Sanchez has six goals in 42 games for Inter.